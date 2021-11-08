CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — France showcased its military muscle Monday with a tour of its new frigate Auvergne in...

www.thederrick.com

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Greek Prime Minister Demands ‘Bona Fide Dialogue’ with U.K. Over Parthenon Marbles

Last week, Greece intensified its calls for the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the United Kingdom. Just weeks before those works are set to go back on view at London’s British Museum, Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, demanded that officials in the U.K. become more receptive to the possibility of restitution. “The U.K. should move to a bona fide dialogue with Greece, and I urge them to do so,” Mitsotakis said at a speech in Paris. Reuters reported that Mitsotakis called the Parthenon Marbles “stolen.” In 1801, the Parthenon Marbles were taken from the Acropolis in Athens by the Scottish nobleman...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Derek ‘Robbie’ Robinson, naval Seafire pilot who flew dive-bombing missions in the Mediterranean, Aegean and the south of France – obituary

Derek “Robbie” Robinson, who has died aged 99, was a wartime naval pilot who flew the Seafire and thought it “simply the best”. For most of 1944, Robinson flew Seafires of 807 Naval Air Squadron from the escort carrier Hunter, including during Allied amphibious landings in the Mediterranean. In June and July, he was loaned, along with his personal aircraft – side number 313 – to 92 Squadron RAF (attached to the carrier Formidable) which, with a mixed aircrew of Canadians, New Zealanders, Poles and South Africans, was operating from newly captured airstrips in Italy and advancing with the 8th Army.
MILITARY
#Eastern Mediterranean#To France#Mediterranean Region#Warship#Ap
The Independent

Why is Europe the Covid epicentre once again?

Europe and central Asia have become the new “epicentre” for the coronavirus pandemic and face another 500,000 deaths by February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said earlier this month.Since then Austria and the Netherlands have imposed new lockdowns and, in Germany, Angela Merkel has pleaded with unvaccinated people to get the jab.In Britain, Boris Johnson has warned of a “blizzard from the east” that could put the country’s lockdown-free status at risk. However, the UK notched the region’s second-highest tally of new Covid-19 infections in the WHO’s latest weekly disease round-up, behind only Russia.So, what has gone wrong?Low vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and start inoculating children as young as five after coronavirus cases surged across the continent. - 'They will be protected' - As part of efforts to increase vaccination coverage, Vienna city authorities have also become the first in the EU to start inoculating children between the ages of five and 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Coup puts into question Sudan’s debt cancellation, France says

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The coup in Sudan puts into doubt the process that would have seen France cancel some $5 billion debt it was owed by the African country, France's foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest power to pressure military leaders who seized power. France, Sudan's second-largest...
ECONOMY
ihsmarkit.com

Can the Eastern Mediterranean fully harness its deepwater gas potential?

The Eastern Mediterranean region has proven remarkably resilient to broader upstream industry pressures of the energy transition and portfolio concentration - attracting significant interest from Global Integrated Oil Companies (GIOCs) in offshore exploration license awards - as well as new entry by smaller E&P players focused on onshore and shallow water areas. The region currently generates gas production of about 7.8 Bcf/d from total discovered recoverable resources of 144 Tcf, with significant upside exploration potential located offshore Egypt, Cyprus, and Israel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oceana.org

Deep Areas of the Atlantic and Mediterranean

Our underwater robot (ROV) took video footage and high resolution photographs of the underwater flora, fauna and habitats. The 2012 Ranger expedition documented the deep areas of the Atlantic and Mediterranean. Our underwater robot (ROV) took video footage and high resolution photographs of the underwater flora, fauna and habitats. The on board team also made initial recordings to aid Oceana scientists who will identify and describe recorded species and habitats. The data will be used to prepare protection and conservation proposals.
TECHNOLOGY

