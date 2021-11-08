CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Omar Apollo ft. Kali Uchis, 'Bad Life'

By Cat Sposato
kaxe.org
 7 days ago

"That's a bad life / a bad life that you're living," sings Omar Apollo in the chorus of this new collaboration with Kali Uchis. This dreamy track feels like something out of a Disney princess film — the...

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic’s Video for New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another new song from their forthcoming Silk Sonic debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. “Smokin Out the Window” arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza. Check it out below. Mars and .Paak announced their Silk Sonic collaboration in...
MUSIC
kaxe.org

Endless Boogie, 'The Offender'

The power of Endless Boogie compels you to take 'er easy, friend. Crack open something cold, settle into a bloozy groove and choogle all night long. At least that's how it feels when you put on a record by New York's finest and scuzziest rockers. The 22-minute opening track from double-album Admonitions is a pretty dang good indication of what guitarist Paul Major and pals have in store: The grunted lyrics at the top are little more than rock and roll formality, as "The Offender" is the vehicle for a buckin' ZZ Top blues riff that never changes course, only allows Endless Boogie's rusted-out muscle car to cruise into gritty terrain with a cigarette-smoked hypnosis. Major, Jesper Eklow and Matt Sweeney trade guitar solos – some more fuzzed and zonked than others – but drummer Harry Druzd and bassist Mike Bones are locked into a zone of minimalist blues euphoria.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Kali Uchis
kaxe.org

Lucy Dacus, 'Thumbs Again'

"Thumbs" — a narrative song that takes the listener through a night where Lucy Dacus accompanies a friend to see her estranged father for the first time in years — is an untraditional love song. When it was first released earlier this year, the song had intentionally barebones production, described by Dacus as "acapella plus": vocals, pad, bass synth and an occasional sound of the blowing wind. Now, she has re-released the song, aptly titled "Thumbs Again," with additional instrumentation that doesn't overwhelm Dacus' story, but complements it.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Apollo Brown & Stalley – “No Monsters”

Following projects with Raheem DeVaughn and Che Noir, Apollo Brown ill connect with Stalley for their collaborative project Blacklight. Produced in its entirety by Apollo, the project will include appearances from Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo, and Omari Hardwick and will arrive November 19. After sharing the first offering, “Humble Wins,” the...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Bad Life
Variety

Kanye West Drops ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

As expected, Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Donda,” that features more than 20 extra minutes of previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, and more. The new edition, which dropped on Sunday night, expands the already long album past the two-hour mark; it’s now 2:11. Of course, there’s much more music where that came from: West publicly previewed the album four times before its release: Once at an invite-only...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
TVShowsAce

Simon Cowell Horrified And Insulted By Castmate’s Gift

Simon Cowell is less than impressed about an insulting statue of him that was erected inside a Las Vegas hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge was gifted the gold bust by his co-star Sofia Vergara as a prank on TV earlier this year. That statue has now been placed inside the aforementioned hotel.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: The Real Reason Why ‘Jack’ Sloane Actor Maria Bello Left Show

Why did NCIS star Maria Bello leave the hit series?. Bello’s character Jack Sloane appeared in 73 episodes. Her final episode aired on March 2, 2021 entitled “The First Day.” She revealed to TV Insider that the reason for her departure was because of another work commitment. She noted that the project combined her love of “adventure travel and women’s history.”
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughters: Meet His 2 Beautiful Kids Corinne & Annalise

Jamie Foxx is a proud dad to daughters Corinne and Annalise. Here’s everything to know about the award-winning actor and singer’s children. Jamie Foxx is a proud parent. The award-winning actor, singer, and producer, real name Eric Bishop, 53, recently opened up about how he had no desire to marry or lead that “cookie cutter” life, revealing that his untraditional lifestyle has only strengthened his bond with his children. The Just Mercy actor has never been married, but has two daughters: Corinne Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12, with former partners. While speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop on October 18, Jamie said his chosen path has allowed him to become closer with the kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy