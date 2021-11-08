CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Class 1A six-man Texas high school football playoff pairings

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Class 1A six-man Texas high school football...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Education
CBS News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, to retire

Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas High School#High School Football#American Football#Texasfootball Com#The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy