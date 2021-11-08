CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

By ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected hackers accused of ransomware attacks resulting in 5,000 infections...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

REvil ransomware attacks: US announces crackdown on Russia-linked hackers as two charged and $6.1m seized

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a major crackdown on Russia-linked ransomware gangs, including the seizure of $6.1m from one ransomware actor and the unsealing of charges against two men linked to ransomware attacks this past year.One of the two, Yaroslav Vasinskyi of Ukraine, was taken into custody in Poland last month, and has had $6.1m in assets seized by the Justice Department. The other, a Russian national called Yevgeniy Polyanin, remains at large.Both men are facing charges for their roles in the deployment of ransomware known as REvil, which was used in a 2 July attack against a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRepublic

Europol arrests three suspects possibly involved in major ransomware activities

Europol announced new arrests during its "Operation GoldDust." The suspects may have been heavily involved in the Sodinokibi/REvil and GandCrab ransomware activities. Europol announced today three arrests of individuals who may be involved in ransomware activities across the world. The suspects are allegedly responsible for 5,000 infections, which represented about half a million Euros in ransom payments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

US government is going after REvil ransomware hackers

The US government has indicted a Ukrainian national and a Russian national that are believed to be part of the REvil cybercriminal group which is responsible for a series of major ransomware attacks. According to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, 22-year-old Ukranian Yaroslav Vasinkyi was arrested when trying to enter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. and European authorities target ransomware hackers

The Justice Department on Monday announced arrests and charges against hackers allegedly affiliated with a major ransomware organization and the recovery of more than $6 million extorted by the group named REvil. The Treasury Department also announced the imposition of sanctions against the hackers, and the State Department added REvil...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Ukrainian arrested, charged with ransomware attack

Federal law enforcement may be catching up with ransomware threats. The progress comes after costly threats to food and energy companies like meat producer JBS and the Colonial Pipeline. The Justice Department Monday announced recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Healthcare IT News

Justice Department charges two in international ransomware crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that it had taken action against two individuals accused of using REvil ransomware to attack U.S. businesses and government agencies. In a press release, the DOJ said it had charged a Ukrainian man with multiple ransomware attacks, including an attack in July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
tech.co

Hackers Are Targeting VoIP Providers In Ransomware Attacks

VoIP service Telnyx became the latest in a line of VoIP services to suffer outages, after it was hit by hackers this week. The victim of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, the company warned its users that they may experience a break in service, and dropped calls, while the attack was ongoing.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Ransomware#Crackdown#Ap#Europol#Romanian
cryptopolitan.com

Ransomware hackers hit German store, MediaMarkt demands $50M ransom

Ransomware hackers hit German chain store Media markt. Demands $50m ransom from Media markt. Over $80m stolen with spate of ransomware hacks in 2021. Ransomware hackers have struck again, this time hitting top German Media Markt, a multinational chain of stores selling consumer electronics with over 1000 stores in Europe.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

US government offers $10M bounty for DarkSide ransomware hackers

The State Department said it’s also offering as much as $5 million for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of anyone ”conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a DarkSide variant ransomware incident.” This is likely a nod to the group’s affiliate program, in which members receive a custom variant of the DarkSide ransomware and receive a chunk of any ransom payment profits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chechnya arrests three ‘witches’ in Halloween crackdown

Three women in Chechnya were arrested over the Halloween weekend on suspicion of sorcery.The suspects were reportedly "caught red-handed," local state television reported — with maps, tarot cards, and a magical stone one of them had brought into the Islamic republic from the Buddhist region of Kalmykia.It is unclear if the women practised folk medicine, or if the arrests were proxy for another kind of repression — as is sometimes the case in the largely lawless republic headed by strongman Ramzan Kadyrov.Grozny TV’s lengthy investigation revealed Zulai Kurashevaya, Tumisha Kunumirovaya, and Irina Adyevaya had been secretly filmed for almost two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OilPrice.com

Hackers Are Threatening The Global Supply Chain

As the global supply chain struggles from the aftershocks of the pandemic, spreading the suffering to nearly every industry, cyber criminals vultures are descending on the vulnerabilities to create more dangerous disruption. According to a report from cyber intelligence firm Intel 471, all key sectors in the global supply chain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Canyon News

Arrests Made In FBI Trump-Russia Investigation

UNITED STATES—The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that they have taken action against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware attacks on businesses and government agencies across the United States. An indictment was unsealed on November 8, charging 22-year-old Ukrainian national, Yaroslav Vasinkskyi with conducting ransomware attacks on multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy