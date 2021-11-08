Shonda Rhimes on rewriting end of 'Grey's Anatomy'

"Grey's Anatomy," now in season 18, is still going strong. While there are no signs hinting that it'll ending anytime soon, series creator Shonda Rhimes is weighing in on what a conclusion might look like when the time comes.

Rhimes told Variety that she's "written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times."

"I was like, ‘And that will be the end!’ Or, ‘That’ll be the final thing that’s ever said or done!’ And all of those things have already happened," she shared. "So I give up on that, you know what I mean?"

Rhimes also said she's not sure she'll know the exact details of how it'll wrap, considering that she "handed off all the reins" to its current showrunner, Krista Vernoff, back in season 14.

"Am I going to be the person who decides like what the final scene is? I don’t know!" she said. "If you’d ask me this question three years ago, or prior to Krista arriving, I would have said, ‘Yes, I can tell you exactly how it’s going to end. But once you hand off the ball for real, it’s just different. So I don’t know yet."

"Grey's Anatomy" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.