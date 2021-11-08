1 Dead After Shooting On Palmer House Drive In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento late Sunday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Palmer House Drive, near Florin Road, just after 10 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots fired. Witnesses also reported seeing a possible victim lying in the street.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot in his upper body at least once. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Detectives are handling the case a homicide investigation, but no suspect information has been released at this point.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.