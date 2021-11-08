CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

1 Dead After Shooting On Palmer House Drive In South Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4h88_0cqA369u00

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento late Sunday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Palmer House Drive, near Florin Road, just after 10 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots fired. Witnesses also reported seeing a possible victim lying in the street.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot in his upper body at least once. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Detectives are handling the case a homicide investigation, but no suspect information has been released at this point.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Arson Suspected In Carmichael Townhouse Fire That Injured 1

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — An arson investigation is underway after a residential fire in left one person hospitalized with burns, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Sunday night. (credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District) The fire was first reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. at a townhouse along Greenberry Drive. According to Metro Fire, crews found a small fire in the living space and extinguished it a short while later. The burn victim was the only person at the residence at the time of the fire. Details on the extent of the victim’s burns or the damage to the property were not yet released. Though Metro Fire said an arson investigation is underway, there was non information available on a potential suspect or motive.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Deputies Seize Weapons Cache During Domestic Violence Arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Deputies responding to a report of domestic violence in Sacramento County arrested a man who was also found to be in possession of a dozen firearms. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:13 a.m. from a woman at a home near Greenback Lane and Fair Oaks Boulevard. The woman told law enforcement the man was still at the home. As deputies arrived at the home, they spotted the man exiting the front door and walking toward a vehicle. The man — who was identified as Jesus Martin Gutierrez, 27, was initially uncooperative but was detained moments later without incident, the sheriff’s office said. Gutierrez was found with a gun on his person and 11 other guns inside of his vehicle. Three of those guns were reportedly stolen. Deputies also located several extended magazines, high capacity drums and an illegal silencer inside of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Gutierrez was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on 19 felony charges including, but not limited to, corporal injury, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of firearm silencer and receiving stolen property.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Struck By Drunk Driver In Fiery Modesto Crash, Police Say

MODESTO (CBS13) — A driver was arrested for a DUI after a crash left hime and another person with major injuries overnight in Modesto, police said on Sunday. According to the Modesto Police Department, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. at a Stop N Save Liquors on the corner of Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road. Modesto police said the vehicle, of which the driver was the only occupant, landed on its side and caught fire. The vehicle struck a second person who was outside of the store. The driver was identified as Modesto resident Christopher Ramirez, 33. The identity of the second person was not released.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Sought After South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Left Teen With Life-Threatening Injuries

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a South Sacramento hit-and-run that left a teenager with life-threatening injuries Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, the collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with a California license plate reading 6GYR199. The teen boy, 15, was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he entered a crosswalk to pass through 47th Avenue. The driver was on 47th Avenue approaching MLK Jr. Boulevard with a green light. The CHP on Saturday said witnesses reported the teen was crossing the street against a red light. The collision tossed the teen across the intersection, where he was left unconscious along a sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital where he is still being treated for critical injuries. Investigators said the driver had pulled off to the right shoulder before leaving the scene along 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot After Agreeing To Meet Woman In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 34-year-old man who agreed to meet a woman late Friday was shot in Stockton. The unidentified man met the woman on a social media site and agreed to services in exchange for money, according to Stockton Police. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location near Filbert and Lafayette streets just after 10 p.m., police said a man opened the victim’s vehicle door and demanded his property. He then reportedly fired several gunshots and struck the victim who threw his property outside of his vehicle and fled. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, described by police as an Asian man in his mid-20s, has not been arrested, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighborhood Nightmare: Squatters, Break-Ins Reported At Another Vacant Tahoe Park Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Possible squatters, multiple break-ins and concerns over safety – all of these are issues neighbors in Tahoe Park say started when Opendoor bought a house on their block. The issues started over the summer, according to multiple neighbors who spoke to CBS13 with their concerns. The 58th Street house, listed as “off market” on Opendoor’s website as of this week, was bought by the tech company for $535,000. A neighbor that lives within walking distance of this home said he called the police twice Saturday to go to the home. You see the signs on the house, and it’s boarded...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pallets Of Chickpeas Catch Fire At Warehouse In Ceres

CERES (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a chickpea plant in Ceres on Sunday night. The scene inside the chickpea plant after the fire. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department) Modesto Fire says crews responded to the 4100 block of Brew Master Drive just before 8:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the back of a warehouse. Firefighters soon discovered the flames were coming from inside the building. Several pallets and big bags of chickpeas were on fire, crews say. The flames were put out and the fire was contained to the point of origin. Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Child Abducted In Sacramento Found Safe In Hayward; Alleged Kidnapper Arrested

HAYWARD (CBS13) – A child who was abducted from his mother in the Sacramento area is now safe and his alleged kidnapper is in police custody. The CHP tweeted just before 3 a.m. that the child, Leo Norvell was safe and in good health. The two were found in Hayward, where the suspect, Joshua Yago, was taken into custody. Efforts were underway to reunite Leo with his family. Joshua is suspected of shooting a man and a woman in the 3900 block of 63rd Street on Friday evening, then taking Leo, the woman’s child. Joshua and the woman are known to each other, police say. The abduction prompted Amber Alerts in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Joshua will be booked on charges related to the kidnapping and earlier shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department. UPDATE: Both Yago and Norvell were located together earlier this morning in Hayward by the Hayward Police Department. The Amber Alert has been cancelled and Norvell is safe and in good health. Efforts are being coordinated to reunite Norvell with his family. https://t.co/SicJsQZbnl — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 13, 2021
HAYWARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Palmer House
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Early October Killing Of Teen In Patterson

PATTERSON (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a teen in Patterson in early October. Patterson Police Services said both suspects were arrested on Friday for the murder of the victim who was killed during a fight along Shearwater Drive on October 8. Several search warrants were served across town Friday, authorities said. “This has been a tough time for the family of the victim as we were not able to give them a lot of information regarding the investigation,” Patterson Police Services said in a news release. “Many times, due to varying circumstances, we cannot let information out as it will harm the outcome of the case. We hope today’s arrests can bring a small degree of comfort to the victim’s family.” The names of the victim and suspects were not released.
PATTERSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Driver Of Deadly Rancho Cordova Hit-And-Run

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Rancho Cordova police are seeking the community’s help in identifying the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle shortly after 10:15 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive. The suspect fled westbound on Coloma Road to Folsom Boulevard, and then westbound to Bradshaw road where he got on Highway 50, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. The suspect then stopped at a gas station at Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road at around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Suspected Robber Shot Inside Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday inside a South Sacramento residence during a suspected robbery. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Sacramento police officers responded to a residence located in the 7300 block of Meadowgate Drive for a reported shooting that had just occurred, police say. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound lying in front of the residence. Fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police investigated the incident and based on their preliminary information, determined the man was involved in a robbery happening at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Respond In Less Than A Minute After ShotSpotter Alert; 1 Man Arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A recent ShotSpotter alert helped deputies respond to a scene in less than a minute and make an arrest. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the evening of Nov. 4, they got a 1 and 6 round ShotSpotter alert from an unspecified location in the south county area. Deputies were dispatched to the scene within 5 seconds – and the first deputy got to the location in just 41 seconds, the sheriff’s office says. With the help of air support, deputies spotted several people of interest inside and outside of a home. A probation search was soon done and deputies discovered a gun with an extended magazine. Drugs – including cocaine, meth and prescription pills – were also discovered. One man, 22-year-old Dayan Soto, was arrested after the search. He’s now facing charges of discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner as well as several drug-related charges.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Suspect At Large After Natomas Bank Robbery

NATOMAS (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in the Natomas area Wednesday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of the robbery just before 2 p.m. along Arena Boulevard. Sacramento police said a possibly armed suspect demanded money from a bank teller and was able to get away with some cash. A description of the suspect was not available but police said he got away on foot. Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman’s Death In Sacramento Being Investigated As Homicide

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A police homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Sacramento. On November 9 just before 5:30 p.m., police were alerted to a woman in the area who had died in the area of Garden Hwy. and Northgate Blvd., according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a woman who had serious injuries that appeared to be from an assault. Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the woman was homeless and living in the area. No further information has been released by the police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

More Information Still Sought By Detectives In September Citrus Heights Homicide

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in a homicide that left one person dead at a Citrus Heights apartment complex back in September. Citrus Heights police say a shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at a complex along the 12800 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Officers say a late-90s model Honda was seen leaving the area. The car was soon pulled over near Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. Officers soon found that someone inside the car had been shot. Medics were called the scene, but police say the person was later pronounced dead. Detectives believe the shooting happened at the apartment complex, but little else about the incident – aside from it being isolated – has been released. Anyone who may have seen the victim’s vehicle just before the shooting is now being sought for information. People with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nightmare In Newcastle: Suspects Steal Car With Baby Inside, Then Crash During Pursuit

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Two women are in custody after a car was stolen in Placer County with a baby inside, then crashed. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle with a couple’s 8-month-old toddler inside was stolen from a daycare center in Auburn just before 7:30 a.m. Deputies said the couple had just arrived at the daycare center on Live Oak Lane when they stepped away from the vehicle to walk their two-year-old child inside. That is when the two suspects reportedly stole the car. The suspects were located driving on westbound Interstate 80 near Auburn and they fled from an attempted...
NEWCASTLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gunshot Detection System Lands Arrest Of Gang Member In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gang member was arrested in Sacramento County after a gunshot detection system was activated Wednesday morning in Sacramento County, authorities said. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a five-round ShotSpotter activation occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the southern portion of the county. Deputies arrived at the address in less than a minute. George Clifton Brown, 28, was located at the scene and found with a gun magazine sticking out of his pocket. The sheriff’s office said Brown is a “validated Oak Park Blood” gang member and had three warrants out from two California counties for DUI. Brown was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple gun charges and three felony counts. He is being held on $500,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next week.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspended Stagg High Student Suspected Of Bringing Large Hunting Knife On Campus

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton student who was already under suspension for allegedly threatening school staff has been arrested on suspicion of bringing a knife to campus, authorities say. On Wednesday, the Stockton Unified School District Police Officer’s Association says an officer spotted a student at Stagg High School who was not supposed to be on campus due to him being suspended. Officers detained the student and escorted him off campus. They then did a pat search and soon discovered he had a large hunting knife in his waistband. The student was immediately arrested and taken to juvenile hall. He’s facing charges of bringing a weapon on campus.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car Crashes Into, Kills Man Riding Lawnmower On County Road Near Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A man who was driving a lawnmower was struck and killed by a car on a rural road just west of Woodland on Thursday afternoon. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. along County Road 97, south of Highway 16. The 58-year-old Woodland man was driving a Walker lawn mower northbound on CR-97 when the car came up behind and struck him. The man was ejected in the crash and was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, CHP says. Officers say the car driver, a 34-year-old Woodland woman, also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. It’s unclear why the car didn’t slow or stop before crashing into the lawnmower, officers say. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, however.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead In Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles On I-505 Near Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — One person has died in a crash along Interstate 505 near Vacaville Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said the crash was reported just after 10:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway just north of Midway Road. Multiple vehicles were involved, though investigators did not say exactly how many cars or people were involved in the crash. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area and at least one northbound lane was closed due to debris in the roadway. The roadway was back open by the early morning hours on Friday. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy