Africa

Crisis in Ethiopia worsens as rebel forces advance toward capital

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe situation in Ethiopia is worsening as rebel fighters advance toward...

www.cbsnews.com

Vox

The coalition of rebel forces taking on Ethiopia’s government, explained

After a year of conflict, displacement, and growing humanitarian crises, Ethiopia’s civil war entered a new phase this week after a newly formed coalition of Tigrayan rebels and other minority groups began their advance on the federal capital of Addis Ababa. The civil war, which began in November last year,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as rivals make way toward capital

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States said security has “deteriorated significantly,” and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving. The emergency declaration by...
POLITICS
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
IBTimes

US Urges Americans To Leave Ethiopia Urgently As Rebels Join Forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a...
WORLD
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

NAIROBI – Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States said security has “deteriorated significantly,” and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving. The emergency declaration by Ethiopia's...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
KSNT

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. A move on...
POLITICS
AFP

US raps Eritrea with sanctions in push to end Ethiopia conflict

The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement. But measures imposed Friday over the conflict instead focused on Eritrea, one of the world's most closed states.
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

Ethiopia Forces, Tigrayan Rebels Battle Over Key Town

Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels fought a pitched battle for control of Kombolcha on Monday, terrified residents reported, after the rebels claimed to have taken over a second town in two days. Reports of rebels capturing Kombolcha came a day after they claimed control of Dessie and, if confirmed, would...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital. - Rebel gains - Earlier Tuesday, officials in Addis Ababa announced new security measures for the city's five million residents, requiring that all firearms be registered within two days.
POLITICS
Sand Hills Express

Ethiopia leader asks citizens to defend government as rebels advance

Johannesburg — It’s been nearly one year since Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country’s northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy’s standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
FOX40

Sudanese rally against army tightening grip on power; 5 dead

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas on Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country, killing at least five and wounding several, activists said. The violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the […]
PROTESTS
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
AFP

Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the broadcaster said Monday. Al Jazeera, which said it "holds the Sudanese military authority responsible for the safety of all its employees", denounced the detention of Kabbashi, saying that "the prosecution had ordered his release".
AFRICA
