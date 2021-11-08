HINKLE

Ann Hinkle passed away on November 3, 2021. Ann was the daughter of Lawrence and Peggy Smith of Renick, West Virginia.

She was a graduate of Renick High School and Bluefield Business College. She married Dale Hinkle who predeceased her in 2012. They have two sons, Chris and Lee, both living in Greenbrier County. Her grandchildren are Kristin and her husband, Wayne Cooper, and Troy Hinkle of Lewisburg. Her brother, Bill, predeceased her in 2002. Her brother, Colonel Richard Smith, lives in Huntsville, Alabama.

Ann was an administrative assistant to legal office(s) and real estate companies in Lewisburg. She was a member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church and frequent guests of her grandchildren’s church in White Sulphur Springs. She was a member of the Renick Alumni Association.

Ann’s outgoing personality and gift of knowing so many people and enjoying living vicariously through those folks, always amazed her family. Her travels took her from Renick to Germany to many states from the southwest to the northeast.

Declining health slowed her down. She died as another victim of Covid Pneumonia disease. Ann was seventy-seven years old.

She will have a 1 p.m. graveside service at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 12 with Pastor Ike Hughes officiating.

Memorial gifts may be sent to The Greenbrier Valley Humane Society, 151 Holiday Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

The family thanks all of those who prayed for her. She is now at eternal peace with those who have gone on before and will welcome those who follow.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

