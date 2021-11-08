MOODY

Sue Osborne Moody, 77, of Frankford, WV passed into her heavenly reward on Friday, October 29th, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV.

She was born in Hinton, WV on November 3, 1943, to John Larkin Jr. and Ruth Reynolds Osborne.

Sue spent her life caring for others, both in her nursing career after graduating from the Chesapeake & Ohio School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse, and in her personal life, as a sister, mother, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Judy Snyder Osborne.

Sue is survived by her son, Dennis (Janelle) VanReenen, of Shady Spring, WV; her daughter, Paula (Milton) McCoy, of Frankford, WV; brothers, John (Kim) Osborne III, of Smoot, WV, David Osborne of Frankford, WV; sisters, Peggy (Lee) Dunn of Iron Gate, VA, Beverly (Dick) Boggs of Frankford, WV, Becky (Van) Hann of Rock Hill, SC; and grandchildren, Richard and Kaylan Feury, both of Frankford.

Sue has chosen to donate her body to the human gift registry at WVSOM, exhibiting her generosity and commitment to the medical field in her last wishes.

A celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 13th at the Frankford United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the charity of your choice in her name.

Information submitted by McCraw Funeral Home in Frankford.

The post Sue Osborne Moody appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .