Betty Jean Morgan, 78, of Fairlea passed away on Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 at the White Sulphur Springs Center.

She was born February 23, 1943 in Caperton, Fayette County, WV and was the daughter of the late Dossie and Murtie Asbury Young.

Betty had been a caregiver for most of her working life.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brett Morgan.

Surviving are her son, Phillip Morgan of Beckley; grandchildren, Felicity Morgan of Ronceverte, Phillip Patrick Morgan, Jr. and Dustin Morgan both of Beckley; and a granddaughter, Evelyn Bennett.

A graveside service will be held for Betty on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Andrew Chapel Cemetery in Williamsburg, WV with Pastor Gary Baker officiating.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

