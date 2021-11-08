SAUNDERS

Jacqueline Faye Saunders, 63, of Ronceverte passed away Friday morning, November 5, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born March 18, 1958 in Union, WV and was the daughter of the late Warren Frank and Stella Danese Elmore Saunders

Jackie was a member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church, Ronceverte; she loved the Sun and dragonflies and all her nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Danny David Saunders.

Jackie will greatly be missed by her sisters, Sandy White (Darrell) of Fort Spring, Hilda White (Richard) of Ronceverte, Cathy Queen (Steve) of Ronceverte, Libby O’Neil (Steve) of White Sulphur Springs, Cora Hunter of Fairlea, and Jennifer Saunders of Lewisburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and her special caregiver of many years, Sherri Hughart.

Per her instructions, she will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life for Jackie will be March 18, 2022.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

The post Jacqueline Faye Saunders appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .