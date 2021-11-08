CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronceverte, WV

Jacqueline Faye Saunders

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 7 days ago

SAUNDERS

Jacqueline Faye Saunders, 63, of Ronceverte passed away Friday morning, November 5, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.

She was born March 18, 1958 in Union, WV and was the daughter of the late Warren Frank and Stella Danese Elmore Saunders

Jackie was a member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church, Ronceverte; she loved the Sun and dragonflies and all her nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Danny David Saunders.

Jackie will greatly be missed by her sisters, Sandy White (Darrell) of Fort Spring, Hilda White (Richard) of Ronceverte, Cathy Queen (Steve) of Ronceverte, Libby O’Neil (Steve) of White Sulphur Springs, Cora Hunter of Fairlea, and Jennifer Saunders of Lewisburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and her special caregiver of many years, Sherri Hughart.

Per her instructions, she will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life for Jackie will be March 18, 2022.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

The post Jacqueline Faye Saunders appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

9-year-old dies from injuries sustained at Astroworld Festival

A 9-year-old who was injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, attorneys representing the boy's family confirmed to CBS News. Ezra Blount was trampled during the deadly crowd surge, according to a lawsuit filed by his family. "The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, WV
City
Ronceverte, WV
City
Fort Spring, WV
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
The Associated Press

Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
POTUS
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth cancels appearance at service for Britain's war dead after injuring her back

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and canceled her appearance at a Sunday service to remember Britain's war dead. The statement went on to express the queen's disappointment to miss the event. Elizabeth Palmer speaks to Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah about what would have been the 95-year-old monarch's first public appearance after canceling a number of recent events on medical advice.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Saunders
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy