Delana Maxine Feury

By WV Daily News
 7 days ago

FEURY

Delana Maxine Feury, 81, of White Sulphur Springs passed away on November 1, 2021 at the White Sulphur Springs Center.

She was born July 25, 1940 in Marlinton and was the daughter of the late Dallas Emile and Thelma Ruth Grimes Kennedy.

Delana was retired from the Greenbrier Hotel laundry with 30 years of service.

Preceding her in death other than her parents, was her husband, Maynard E. Feury, on December 6, 2017; daughter, Delma Spinks; sister, Delma Elizabeth Erikf; and a brother, Denver Dallas Kennedy.

Surviving are her daughter, Rita Hull of White Sulphur Springs; grandson, Marcus E. Spinks and his wife, Judi; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Spinks, Marcus E. Spinks II, Christopher Oney, Miranda Hall, Hope Webb, and Karista Bryant; and 15 great-great-grandchiuldren.

It was Delana’s wishes to be cremated with the family holding a private ceremony.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

