ELLISON

Wilma Jean Ellison, 92, of Hinton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Rocking Chair Residential Care Center following a long illness.

Born September 15, 1929 at Hinton, she was the daughter of the late Robert Glenn and Lillian W. Karrick Hicks. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Hinton, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Order of the White Shrine; Wilma was the first female member of the Hinton Lions Club and had been employed by the G.C. Murphy Co. in Hinton. She loved to bowl, play bingo, work in her yard, play piano and sing, and take car rides through the country.

Preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge “Whitey” Ellison Jr.; brother, Robert W. Hicks; and two sisters, Billy Joe Hicks and Martha Webb.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Robert Wayne Ellison and wife, Susie of Hinton; daughter, Barbara Elaine Webb of Hinton; best friend, Sally Wills of Hinton; five grandchildren, Cassandra, Amanda, Robby, Tyler, and Travis; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Bryce, and Maddox.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

The post Wilma Jean Ellison appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .