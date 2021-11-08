CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Wilma Jean Ellison

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22S5QR_0cqA2zDT00

ELLISON

Wilma Jean Ellison, 92, of Hinton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Rocking Chair Residential Care Center following a long illness.

Born September 15, 1929 at Hinton, she was the daughter of the late Robert Glenn and Lillian W. Karrick Hicks. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Hinton, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Order of the White Shrine; Wilma was the first female member of the Hinton Lions Club and had been employed by the G.C. Murphy Co. in Hinton. She loved to bowl, play bingo, work in her yard, play piano and sing, and take car rides through the country.

Preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge “Whitey” Ellison Jr.; brother, Robert W. Hicks; and two sisters, Billy Joe Hicks and Martha Webb.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Robert Wayne Ellison and wife, Susie of Hinton; daughter, Barbara Elaine Webb of Hinton; best friend, Sally Wills of Hinton; five grandchildren, Cassandra, Amanda, Robby, Tyler, and Travis; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Bryce, and Maddox.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com.

Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton.

The post Wilma Jean Ellison appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Judy Norton Played Mary Ellen on "The Waltons." See Her Now at 63.

For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
MUSIC
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy