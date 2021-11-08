CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul's fight contract prohibited Tyron Woodley from knocking him out, Dillon Danis claims

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvf0t_0cqA2yKk00
Jake Paul. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller
  • Tyron Woodley wasn't allowed to knock out Jake Paul during their fight, Dillon Danis said.
  • Danis, a rival of Paul's, claimed that Woodley was prevented from doing so under contract.
  • Paul won the fight against Woodley in a split decision.

MMA fighter Tyron Woodley was contractually not allowed to knock out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul during their August boxing fight, fighter Dillon Danis claimed, without providing evidence, in an interview with The MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani.

Woodley and Paul fought on August 29 in Cleveland, which Paul won by split decision over the former UFC welterweight champion. The fight, as ESPN reported, was Woodley's pro boxing debut, although he's an experienced MMA fighter with 12 career years and 27 professional fights under his belt.

In an interview with The MMA Hour published on October 18, MMA fighter Dillon Danis, a public rival of Paul's and training partner of Conor McGregor, said there was a clause in Woodley's contract for the fight that he was "not allowed" to knock out Paul during the fight.

Paul and Danis have a contentious history. Paul posted a clip on Instagram in December 2020 showing him throwing toilet paper at Danis from a truck bed, calling him "the biggest shit talker" in the post's caption. Paul is also known for publicly beefing with Conor McGregor, the former UFC champion and Danis' training partner.

In a video posted on Twitter in September, Paul also said that Danis turned down his offer for a fight. As a result, he vowed that he would never fight Danis in the future. Danis told The MMA Hour in October that he turned down Paul's offer due to recent knee surgery, and that when he reached out a month later to ask about a fight, Paul rebuffed him.

In an October 26 interview with Barstool Sports podcast Plan Bri Uncut, Danis reiterated the claim that Woodley wasn't allowed to knock Paul out, per the purported contract. He also said that Woodley was under an NDA and not allowed to speak about that part of the contract.

"The fight was not rigged, they could box, but he's not allowed to knock him out," Danis said during the interview. "So that once when he was against the ropes, he kind of just stood there."

Insider was unable to obtain a copy of the purported contract.

During the fight, as Insider previously reported, Woodley punched Paul onto the ropes. Woodley said prior to the fight on Michael Bisping's "Believe You Me" podcast that he wanted to knock Paul out, hoping to invoke a rematch clause that would allow him to take Paul down twice.

Paul's next fight is against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, CBS Sports reported. Fury will be the first professional boxer that Paul has faced during his own pro boxing career, per CBS Sports. He's previously fought against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA alum Nate Robison, former MMA champ Ben Askren, and former UFC champ Woodley.

John Fury, Tommy's father, told BT Sport Boxing that the contract for the fight was "bizarre," but said that he knows Paul "can't beat Tommy."

Paul, Woodley, and Danis did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Comments / 7

Chris Koch
6d ago

Jake Paul is a 🤡Anybody who paid to watch that deserved to lose money.

Reply
7
Related
firstsportz.com

“I’ll give 3 million to Jon Jones if he can beat me in a MMA match or I’ll go back to jail,” Dillon Danis issues a fight challenge to Jon Jones

An American mixed martial arts fighter and a contender in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA and long-lasting training partner of Conor Mcgregor, Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought in a long time. Many people believe this guy is just a laughing stock, but the “self-proclaimed best fighter on the planet” has called out almost every one in the community.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

PFL star Kayla Harrison details previous run-in with Dillon Danis: “I slapped him, I think”

PFL star Kayla Harrison has spoken about the time she had a run-in with notorious Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. As Harrison attempts to continue her phenomenal run in PFL, many folks who are on the outside looking in have been talking about her potential and where she may go from here. After all, she’s had an incredibly dominant MMA career up to this point and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dillon Danis slapped backstage at UFC 268, ejected from Madison Square Garden

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu wizard Dillon Danis hasn’t managed to officially compete for years now, but that hasn’t stopped him from racking up some impressive losses outside the cage and off the mat. Conor McGregor’s BJJ coach has a bad knee and an even worse attitude that’s left him a sitting...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fury
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Ariel Helwani
Sporting News

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight includes bizarre clauses in contract

Youtuber Jake Paul is set to fight former British boxer turned television personality Tommy Fury on Saturday, Dec. 18. Leading into the December fight, Paul has asked for some bizarre things in their contract. Two of the clauses have been made public this week. The contract has reportedly been finalized, but it is uncertain whether each clause has been finalized or not.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is ‘confirmed’ says former UFC fighter

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent may have been confirmed by former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, who claimed that Nate Diaz will be taking on the YouTube sensation. Ever since Jake Paul scored a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley to improve to 4-0, fans have been wondering who The Problem Child would be taking on next. Despite reports that he’d be duking it out with Tommy Fury, Paul has since said he’s looking at other adversaries.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Mma#Ufc#Espn#Twitter#Barstool Sports#Nda
The Independent

Jake Paul called out by Conor McGregor’s teammate and promised biggest payday of his life

Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis has called out Jack Paul and promised him the biggest payday of his life.Jiu-jitsu world champion Danis and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul were involved in an altercation in Los Angeles last year and it sparked rumours of a fight, only for Danis to turn down the opportunity when his recovery from a knee injury was held back by Covid-19.Paul then knocked out Ben Askren in April and saw off Tyron Woodley on points in the summer, and now Danis wants his shot.He told Plan Bri Uncut: “You know what’s funny, the first time he ever called anyone...
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Jake Paul claims UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman would be “light work”

After being linked to a fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman multiple times, Jake Paul claims the number one pound-for-pound fighter would be “light work” for him. Kamaru Usman called out Jake Paul all the way back in April 2021. Paul accepted the ‘challenge.’ However, Usman decided he didn’t...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor ‘needs me more than I need him’

Jake Paul has continued trash talking Conor McGregor, this time claiming that the Irish fighter “needs” the fight with him more than the YouTuber does.Paul has been goading McGregor for months in an attempt to get him to sign a fight deal. The former UFC champion has turned him down repeatedly, forcing the star to move onto different opponents.He will fight Tommy Fury in December and he spoke about McGregor while in Las Vegas for a press conference about the upcoming bout.Paul said: “I think that fight happens in the next 48 months , 36 months, for sure. It makes...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Jake Paul explains why he chose to fight Tyson Fury’s younger brother

YouTuber Jake Paul aims to prove the critics, including World Boxing News, wrong by facing a novice boxer in Tommy Fury. The 24-year-old steps up in class from MMA fighters who are bereft of fundamental boxing skills to face the 7-0 Fury on December 18. Even though Fury hasn’t fought...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dillon Danis reportedly removed from UFC 268 after being slapped by Ali Abdelaziz

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis was reportedly removed from Saturday’s UFC 268 event after being slapped by MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz. According to MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan, Danis and Abdelaziz met backstage at UFC 268, and apparently, Abdelaziz slapped Danis in the face, which was seen by several witnesses. However, even though it was Danis who was the one who was reportedly slapped in the face, it was actually Danis who was the one who was removed from the arena. Abdelaziz also declined to comment on what exactly happened between them.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul outlines boxing plans for after Tommy Fury fight

YouTuber and social media personality Jake Paul says he plans to take a break from professional boxing after facing Love Island star Tommy Fury in Florida in December.The 24-year-old Paul turned his attention to boxing in 2018 when his older brother and fellow online personality Logan faced rapper KSI in a money-spinning amateur bout which was lauded as the “biggest event in internet history”.The younger Paul has now fought five times professionally since his debut at the end of 2019, winning against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, ex-UFC star Ben Askren and former UFC...
COMBAT SPORTS
Insider

Insider

187K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy