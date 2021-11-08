CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Transit Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Racial Slurs, Throwing Bottle At Woman And Child On Red Line

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013EGs_0cqA2pOD00

BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly directed racial slurs and threw a glass bottle at a woman while she rode an MBTA train with a one-year-old.

It happened Friday just before 11 a.m. on the Red Line between the Kendall Station and Park Street stops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WmMwB_0cqA2pOD00

A man wanted for a civil rights violation on the Red Line. (Image Credit: MBTA Transit Police)

Transit Police released a photo of a “person of interest” Monday. They are investigating the incident as a civil rights violation.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man is asked to call (617) 222-1050.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Norton Police Officer On Leave After Allegedly Driving Drunk, Leaving The Scene Of A Crash

NORTON (CBS) — A Norton Police officer was placed on administrative leave after he was accused of driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash over the weekend. Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Archer is facing several charges. At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Norton police were called to the intersection of West Main Street and Taunton Avenue for a car crash. Responding officers were told by the driver of a Nissan Maxima that they were involved in a crash with a Dodge Durango, but the Durango drove off after speaking with her. Police found the Durango on Taunton Avenue and identified Archer as the driver. Investigators believe Archer was taking a right on Taunton Avenue from West Main Street when he sideswiped the Nissan which was stopped at the traffic light on Taunton Avenue. Archer was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. He will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court. Archer has been a patrol officer in Norton for eight years. The woman driving the Nissan was taken to Morton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Archer was not hurt.
NORTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police Arrest Man For Attempted Rape At MBTA Station

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Transit Police say they’ve arrested a man for trying to rape someone at the MBTA State Street station. It happened on Friday around 10:30 p.m. Transit Police released a photo of the suspect on Twitter Saturday. They asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit. A few hours later, police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Luis Salinas for attempted rape. Wanted for Attempted Rape. Recognize this person. Please contact us with any information you may have. TY. https://t.co/UKTWeEmv3v pic.twitter.com/oiSYZP6ZdS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 13, 2021 “Our Twitter followers are the BEST !!!! A short while ago Transit Police Detectives tracked down the offender in Downtown Boston,” police posted online.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

15-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Loaded Gun

BOSTON (CBS) — Police arrested a 15-year-old in Roxbury after he was discovered with a loaded gun Friday afternoon. Police said they saw the teen on Annunciation Road and recovered a loaded gun, which had been tucked into his waistband. The gun allegedly had an extended large-capacity magazine, was loaded with seven rounds, and its serial number was removed. The teen will face several firearms charges.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Student’s $3,000 Saxophone Stolen At MBTA Station; Police Seek ‘Person Of Interest’

BOSTON (CBS) — Police are asking the public for help to reunite a Boston Public Schools student with her expensive saxophone. Transit police said that on Oct. 29 at about 12:45 p.m., the 16-year-old put her school-issued saxophone down on a bench on the outbound platform at the MBTA Fields Corner station in Dorchester. “The student turned away briefly and at that time an unknown adult male absconded with the saxophone exiting the station,” transit police said. The agency shared photos of the “person of interest” on social media Friday. Help us reunite a 16 year old BPS student w/her saxophone valued at over 3,000 dollars. Recognize this person of interest in its theft ? Follow link for more details. #MBTA https://t.co/p52VjzusR5 pic.twitter.com/CD4kHXu3WP — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 12, 2021 The saxophone is worth more than $3,000. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call 617-222-1050 or text 873873.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Lunenburg Store Owner Says $75,000 Worth Of Merchandise Was Stolen Overnight

LUNENBURG (CBS) — The owner of a Lunenburg store says over $75,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from his store. Facebook photos posted by Michael Cortes showed the door of Getcha Sneakers smashed along with merchandise damaged and thrown around in the store. It happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. According to Cortes, the robbers took $25,000 worth of clothing and $50,000 worth of shoes, including new Yeezys. Getcha Sneakers was broken into and $75,000 worth of merchandise was stolen (Photos Via Michael Cortes) “If you see anyone selling an excessive amount of items out of nowhere that fits anything in my description please let me know as soon as possible. This is a huge hit for us,” the owner wrote.
LUNENBURG, MA
CBS Boston

West Bridgewater Police K9 Hit With Taser ‘Repeatedly’ But Helps Officers Catch Fugitive In Wild Chase

BROCKTON (CBS) – A man who led police on a wild chase that involved a stolen Taser and a K9 in West Bridgewater is due in court Friday. Jesse Marinaro, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island, will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on a long list of charges following Wednesday’s incident. West Bridgewater Police say it started around 12:30 p.m. when they started getting complaints that a driver appeared to be passing out at the wheel. When officers tracked down the car and tried to pull it over, it sped away on the wrong side of the road and hit another car. The...
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
CBS Boston

13-Year-Old Says Strangers Shot Friend As They Walked From Bus Stop In Hyde Park

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston seventh grader is recovering from gunshot wounds after he was walking home from the bus with a friend for a sleepover in Hyde Park Wednesday night. It happened on Wood Avenue around 11 p.m. “Some guy came up to us in the car. He was like, ‘where you all from?’ We were like, ‘nowhere,’ and then he was like, ‘OK’. He came back he started shooting,” said the victim’s friend. “He was like ‘I’m shot! I got shot, I got shot’…He started screaming…’Don’t let me die, please don’t let me die,’ and I’m like ‘What do...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Driver’s Car Impaled By Guardrail After Crash On Everett Turnpike

MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire driver’s car was impaled by a guardrail following a crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack. It happened Sunday night around 10 p.m. A 43-year-old Loudon man was driving his silver sedan northbound. He told police another driver cut him off and caused him to lose control. The Loudon driver crashed into the guardrail on the right side of the road and was sent careening across the travel lanes into the center median. A car was impaled by a driver on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police) The man then hit the guardrail...
MERRIMACK, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Police#Red Line#Racial Slur
CBS Boston

Car Crashes In Sutton On Route 146, Injuries Reported

SUTTON (CBS) — At least one person was injured in a car crash in Sutton early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Route 146 South near the Central Turnpike, according to Sutton Police. Both local and state troopers responded to the scene. The car was completely destroyed in the crash. Police said there were injuries, but they did not specify how many people were injured. As of Sunday, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
SUTTON, MA
CBS Boston

10 Forced Out After Fire In Lawrence At Multi-Family Home

LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home on Margin Street in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m. “The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty. There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home. Firefighters were able put out the blaze, but remained on the scene late Sunday night to watch out for any flare-ups. Firefighters on the scene after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV) The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no reported injuries at this time. The Andover and Methuen Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Last Of 3 Boston Police Officers Shot In Dorchester Standoff Released From Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) — The last of three Boston Police officers who were shot and wounded in a standoff in Dorchester this week has been released from the hospital. Officer Michael Ridge left Boston Medical Center Thursday afternoon, where he was greeted with handshakes and hugs from members of the police department. Officer Michael Ridge after being released from the hospital on Thursday. (WBZ-TV) One of the officers was released from the hospital Tuesday night, and a second was released Wednesday morning. The suspect who was shot by officers died, police said, after the hours-long standoff on Tuesday. At around 9:30 a.m. that day, the officers...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: 5-Time Drunk Driver Who Killed Young Mom Driving Without Proof Of A License

DEDHAM (CBS) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles took William Foley Jr.’s driver’s license away for life because he was a five-time drunk driver who killed a woman in 2001. WBZ-TV’s I-Team found that hasn’t stopped Foley from driving. We confronted him outside his house in Dedham recently. The I-Team saw Foley driving on three different days. The 59-year-old lost his license after a crash in June 2001 that left Christine Griffiths, a young mom, dead. Police said his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison. In a...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Middlesex Corrections Officer Curtis Byner Identified As Victim In Fatal Athol Crash

ATHOL (CBS) – The victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash on Route 2 in Athol has been identified as a corrections officer with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office. Curtis Byner, 25, was driving his motorcycle when it crashed on Route 2 at about 4 p.m. Byner was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation State Police. All lanes of Route 2 were closed until nearly 10 p.m. Wednesday to assist with the crash scene reconstruction.
ATHOL, MA
CBS Boston

Stoughton High School Teacher Hurt Breaking Up Student Fight Caught On Video

STOUGHTON (CBS) – It’s disturbing video captured in the halls of Stoughton High School: A teacher trying to intervene as fists fly among several students. Principal Juliette Miller told parents in an email that an argument quickly escalated. “It’s kind of scary that the teachers have to throw themselves in the middle. I think one got injured from it,” said junior Matthew Sellitto. It was enough to require a shelter in place order at the high school to get the brawl under control. Dr. Ellise LaMotte, a parent, believes there’s a bigger issue with students who’ve been cooped up due to the...
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy