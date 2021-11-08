CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Eternals' debuted with the lowest US box office for a Marvel Studios movie in 6 years

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
Salma Hayek in Marvel's "Eternals." Marvel Studios
  • "Eternals" debuted with $71 million at the US box office, the worst opening for an MCU movie in six years.
  • Poor reviews and subpar audience reactions could derail its future performance as well.
  • It likely won't be approved for release in China, which would impact its global box office.

