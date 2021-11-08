'Eternals' debuted with the lowest US box office for a Marvel Studios movie in 6 years

Eternals opened at the top of the domestic box office this weekend with $70.35 million. That’s the third-biggest opening weekend since 2019, just above F9 ($70 million) and just behind Shang-Chi ($75 million during a $94 million Fri-Mon Labor Day launch), Black Widow ($80.3 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90 million). That’s the lowest MCU debut since the first Ant-Man ($58 million in 2015), and the second-lowest MCU opening since Thor and Captain America’s $65 million debuts in 2011. However, using the “-15% due to Covid” formula, Eternals opening with $81 million would have been pretty much as expected in a weekend with Doctor Strange opened with $85 million five years ago. Thus far, the miserable reviews (48% rotten with a 5.6/10 average critic score from Rotten Tomatoes), iffy word-of-mouth (a B from Cinemascore) and “circular firing squad” online discourse haven’t made much of an impact. Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, opened like a low-level Marvel movie.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO