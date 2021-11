With your phone already cluttered with apps, do you really need one from your insurance company? You just might, given growing evidence of how useful these tools are. You won’t use an Insurance app as often as many on your phone’s desktop, but they’re invaluable if and when disaster strikes. They typically allow you to immediately file a claim directly from the scene of an accident, house fire or other calamity. And new studies show that filing claims via mobile makes customers happier with the process, which goes more quickly than by other means.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO