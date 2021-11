In a first for Imax and the recent era of all-out streaming competition, viewers will soon be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in a new format called Imax Enhanced on Disney+. The slate, which includes this year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, will stream in the expanded aspect ratio, which shows 26% more of the film image on home screens. The initiative will launch on Friday, which the company has designed as Disney+ Day in a promotional push tied to the anniversary of the streaming service’s launch. Audio specialist DTS is also a participant in the venture.

