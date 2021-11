The body of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student was found in a river Tuesday afternoon, two days after he was reported missing. Rescue crews recovered the body of Garrett Walker around 4 p.m. from the Black Warrior River, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said. Police and Fire and Rescue dive teams searched the river on Monday when they found some of his clothes, authorities said.

