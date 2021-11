It’s been ten years (okay, wow) since Game of Thrones premiered on HBO, and here I am confronted with the same conundrum from all those years ago thanks to the Marvel friggin’ Cinematic Universe. Former Stark boys Kit Harington and Richard Madden are both in Eternals, and for the life of me I cannot remember who's who. The invisible string tying these actors to each other has officially been tugged. They shared, like, two episodes together in Game of Thrones and, like, two scenes together in Eternals, but they will be forever linked by thick accents and luscious curls. We are all paying the price.

