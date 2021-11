Earlier this week came the news that Disney+ is now offering the IMAX enhanced versions of several Marvel Studios movies including the likes of recent addition Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, plus Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange. Filmmaker Scott Derrickson, who helmed the Sorcerer Supreme's solo movie, took to Twitter to voice a bit of skepticism about the addition for his 2016 Marvel movie, noting that he had never intended for that to be how fans watched it at home. Derrickson went on to add that he selected specific scenes in the movie to take advantage of the IMAX aspect ratio but did note: "To be clear I didn't express disapproval, nor am I bothered that @disneyplus gives viewer the option to view the 1.9 aspect ratio." Then he watched it himself.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO