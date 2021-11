Cade Cunningham called Saturday a good day after making his debut with the Detroit Pistons and scoring his first points in the NBA in a win over the Orlando Magic. Cunningham started the contest and was placed on a strict minute count during his first action. He finished with two points, seven rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 19 minutes of work. He shot 1-of-8 from the field, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO