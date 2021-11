Victoria Woodards is leading in the race for Tacoma mayor, garnering 58% of the vote on Election Night. Trailing is Steve Haverly with 42% of the vote. “I am grateful to Tacomans for their confidence in my leadership and will not fail them in our mission to build a more resilient equitable economy, end the crisis of gun violence on our streets, and tackle our toughest challenges like homelessness,” Woodards said in a news release Tuesday night. “Together, we will transform Tacoma into the City of Destiny we know in our hearts it can be.”

TACOMA, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO