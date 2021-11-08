Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz Nominated For Week 9 FedEx Air And Ground Players Of The Week

After watching him rack up 200 yards and two more touchdowns Thursday, I have to ask the question: Is Jonathan Taylor now the best running back in Fantasy?. It's a fair question. If everyone were healthy and we were re-drafting, I would still take Christian McCaffrey over him, and I would have to take Derrick Henry over him too. I would probably take Najee Harris over him in PPR, too, and maybe Austin Ekeler. But ... I'm not so sure about Alvin Kamara, given how much the Saints have gone away from the passing game -- and how much they are likely to go away from it moving forward with Taysom Hill at QB. He might be No. 3, he might be No. 5, but Taylor is squarely in that discussion.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO