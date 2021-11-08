CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz Nominated For Week 9 FedEx Air And Ground Players Of The Week

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColts running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday were nominated for FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors for Week 9. Taylor rushed for 172 yards on 19 carries (9.1 yards/attempt) with two touchdowns in...

www.colts.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
NBC Sports

Carson Wentz limited in practice with illness

The Colts added quarterback Carson Wentz to their injury report on Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice because of an illness. Given the times we’re in, any mention of illness will give rise to thoughts of COVID-19 but Wentz would not have participated in practice at all if he’d tested positive.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles 2022 NFL Draft tracker: How did Week 8 impact 1st-round picks? The latest on Carson Wentz, Colts, Dolphins, more

DETROIT — Halloween weekend couldn’t have played out any better for Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles. First, the Eagles dominated the Detroit Lions, 44-6, at Ford Field on Sunday, improving their season record to 3-5. Then, the Eagles got some help from the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans in their quest for an improved draft haul.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Carson Wentz Snap Tracker- Week 8 Edition

Every week it becomes surer and surer the Eagles will be getting a third first-round pick in the 2022 Draft. After 8 weeks, Wentz has missed only 5 snaps. He once again played 100% of the Colts snaps. And he gets ever closer to hitting the magic number that would essentially guarantee he stays above 75% of the total snaps. A hefty snap count for the Colts in this week’s game helps move that needle even more. Here are the updated snap numbers after the Colts’ Week 8 loss to the Titans.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Carson Wentz kill too many run calls in Week 8?

When it was all said and done in the Week 8 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts had thrown 51 times while the running backs combine for 17 carries. With so many opportunities to move the ball through the run game, it left many wondering why budding star Jonathan Taylor hadn’t been used more. The Colts continue to say they want to establish the run but when it mattered, they put the ball in Carson Wentz’s hands far more than they should have. That’s what many fans were thinking Sunday night after the divisional loss.
NFL
defector.com

Carson Wentz Entered A New Frontier Of Interception-Throwing

The Colts were on the upswing coming into Sunday. They’d won two in a row, beating the 49ers in a downpour last week. New starting QB Carson Wentz was starting to look more like the guy who was a No. 2 overall pick than the guy who looked like the worst QB of all time last season. Frank Reich even had this word salad of praise: “I’m really looking for the Colts version of him where he just keeps getting better and better. But what we are seeing is he’s playing good football. But what we talk about is every week is a new week and we can always get better, and we have to get better and he has to get better—we all do.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Jonathan Taylor Makes PFF's 'NFL Week 8 Team of the Week'

The Indianapolis Colts lost in nauseating fashion last Sunday, falling at home in overtime to the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans, 34-31. However, there were a few things that made up a silver lining. Per usual, one of those bright spots was second-year running back Jonathan Taylor, who made Pro Football Focus' "NFL Week 8 Team of the Week" for his performance against the Titans.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jonathan Taylor, ground game help Colts find easy path past Jets

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 172 yards and two scores and the Indianapolis Colts beat the New York Jets 45-30 on Thursday night. Indy (4-5) finished with 260 yards rushing, the highest-single game total in the NFL this season in their first prime-time...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jack Doyle
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 9: Can Jonathan Taylor dethrone King Henry for Week 9?

In the ever-changing landscape of the NFL season, fantasy football managers need to adjust quickly if they want to stay ahead of others in their fantasy leagues. With only Monday Night Football left to play, let’s look ahead to Week 9 and the current RB rankings for fantasy football. Week...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Fedex Ground#American Football#Colts#Texans
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 9 QB Preview: Start Carson Wentz with Aaron Rodgers out, Kyler Murray questionable

If you're looking for stability in Week 9, quarterback is probably the wrong place to look. We're missing Tom Brady because of a bye week and Aaron Rodgers on the COVID IR. We're hopeful to get Taysom Hill starting for the Saints, but as of Thursday afternoon that is nothing more than a hope. And it sure sounds like Kyler Murray isn't going to practice this week, and he might not play.
NFL
defector.com

Mike White And Josh Johnson Outdueled By Carson Wentz

The saga of Mike White was glorious while it lasted, which turned out not to be very long before being a Jet caught up with him. On Thursday night, the unknown-backup-turned-Hall-of-Famer (look it up!) came out against the Colts on the road on his second drive and delivered four beautiful passes to help New York even the score at 7-7.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz Start/Sit Week 9: Colts QB a good option against the Jets on TNF?

Carson Wentz has played well in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, making many fantasy football managers happy. The fresh start looks like it’s just what the former Philadelphia Eagles QB needed. However, is that enough to make Wentz a must-start against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football?
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Injury updates; Week 9 game previews; Colts' Jonathan Taylor stars on TNF

After watching him rack up 200 yards and two more touchdowns Thursday, I have to ask the question: Is Jonathan Taylor now the best running back in Fantasy?. It's a fair question. If everyone were healthy and we were re-drafting, I would still take Christian McCaffrey over him, and I would have to take Derrick Henry over him too. I would probably take Najee Harris over him in PPR, too, and maybe Austin Ekeler. But ... I'm not so sure about Alvin Kamara, given how much the Saints have gone away from the passing game -- and how much they are likely to go away from it moving forward with Taysom Hill at QB. He might be No. 3, he might be No. 5, but Taylor is squarely in that discussion.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs4indy.com

How does Carson Wentz evaluate offensive success?

When going over game film, how does Carson Wentz measure a successful offensive performance? He answered that question on November 10, 2021 as the Colts prepared to take on the Jaguars.
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Colts’ Carson Wentz juggling expectant wife and Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz is dealing with issues pulling him in different directions this week, but has a workable game plan. As excited as he and his wife are to welcome a fourth member to their family – Madison is expecting a second child this weekend; there’s already daughter Hadley – Wentz also is focused on the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy QB Tiers and Streamers Week 10: Carson Wentz has been better than you think

The quarterback position is loaded with top-end fantasy football options against obvious matchups in Week 10, like Tom Brady against Washington, Lamar Jackson against Miami, and Josh Allen against the Jets. Where do these players land in the Week 10 QB rankings? Here are QB tiers and streamers for Week 10.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy