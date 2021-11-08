Investigation continues of West Hartford fire that burned one person

Fire officials continue to investigate a fire in West Hartford that injured one person Sunday evening.

The fire at 401 Prospect Ave., a single-family house on the city line, was reported about 6:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived in three minutes and learned that everyone had made it out of the house — one person with minor burns to the hand, said Hugh O’Callaghan, assistant chief of operations.

Crews got the fire under control within a half-hour, O’Callaghan said. No one could stay in the home Sunday night because of smoke, fire and water damage; the occupants stayed with family members.

Staff members from the Fire Marshal’s Office continue to look into what caused the fire, Chief Greg Priest said Monday afternoon. The lead investigator is Assistant Chief Mike Sinsigalli.

