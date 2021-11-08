CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens snap-count analysis: Offense shoulders a heavy load while veterans Jimmy Smith, Pernell McPhee hardly play in win over Vikings

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
A member of the Ravens cheer squad waves the Ravens flag after they tied the game in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Minnesota Vikings 11/7/21

Alejandro Villanueva T 98

Ben Powers G 98

Kevin Zeitler G 98

Bradley Bozeman C 98

Tyre Phillips T 98

Lamar Jackson QB 98

Marquise Brown WR 80

Mark Andrews TE 77

Rashod Bateman WR 65

Patrick Ricard FB 61

Devonta Freeman RB 57

Devin Duvernay WR 41

Eric Tomlinson TE 34

Le’Veon Bell RB 23

Ty’Son Williams RB 18

Miles Boykin WR 13

Josh Oliver TE 12

Trystan Colon C 5

James Proche WR 4

Observations: With the Ravens dominating time of possession in a game that went to overtime, their key offensive players shouldered season-high workloads. Freeman played more than 50% of the team’s offensive snaps, while Bell made good use of more modest playing time. Williams remained clearly behind the veterans in the running back rotation, and he could go back to being a healthy scratch when Latavius Murray returns from an ankle injury. With Sammy Watkins close to returning and Bateman entrenched at wide receiver, it will be interesting to see if the Ravens keep feeding snaps to Devin Duvernay, who made a highlight-reel catch in the back of the end zone. With the Ravens’ emphasis on power football in the second half, Ricard and Tomlinson played major roles. Tomlinson’s playing time will be threatened if Nick Boyle (knee) returns for Thursday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Oliver, meanwhile, played his lowest percentage of offensive snaps since Week 1.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Minnesota Vikings 11/7/21

Chuck Clark SS 54

Marlon Humphrey CB 54

Anthony Averett CB 49

Josh Bynes LB 45

Tyus Bowser LB 42

Calais Campbell DE 40

Justin Ellis DT 40

DeShon Elliott FS 39

Patrick Queen LB 36

Justin Houston LB 34

Justin Madubuike DT 30

Odafe Oweh LB 30

Tavon Young CB 25

Chris Board LB 22

Brandon Stephens FS 18

Broderick Washington DT 18

Jaylon Ferguson LB 8

Reginald McKenzie DT 5

Pernell McPhee LB 3

Geno Stone SS 1

Jimmy Smith CB 1

Observations: Smith and McPhee played negligible roles, raising questions about the Ravens’ plans for the veterans going forward. Oweh played 56% of defensive snaps, tying his season-low percentage from Week 1. Ellis not only played a season-high 74% of defensive snaps, he played a higher percentage than the injured Brandon Williams had in any game this season. With Malik Harrison out after suffering a gunshot wound, Patrick Queen played 67% of defensive snaps, his highest since Week 5. Bynes and Board remained steady in their roles. With Elliott likely out for the season, Stephens’ workload will rise again. Ferguson played his first snaps since Week 2.

