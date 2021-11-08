Ravens snap-count analysis: Offense shoulders a heavy load while veterans Jimmy Smith, Pernell McPhee hardly play in win over Vikings

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:. Just another game with a million twists and turns. At first, it appeared the Ravens wouldn't just lose, but get blown out. Then, after another epic comeback, it appeared they had a win in hand. Only they didn't, which meant overtime, yup, for the third time in eight games in 2021. But while the scenario that keeps playing out is wild and unpredictable and not for the faint of heart, the Ravens, we're learning, don't mind the turbulence. They've grown accustomed to it, don't blink at it, and dare I say, even relish it. OK, maybe not the latter. "I don't want to be behind," Lamar Jackson said. When he is, though, as he was in this game (by 14 points twice), he remains a powerful, positive force, which infects those around him with the belief that they still can prevail, regardless of how bad things look. "He's poised. Doesn't get flustered. Sees the field so well. He's just good. He's really good," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. I love the simplicity of that. The Vikings made plenty of plays, enough to win, but in the end, they were the team that didn't have Jackson, and that was the difference in a huge win that adds to the Ravens' cushion in the AFC playoff race.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO