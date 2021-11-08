68-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed In Whiteford Crash

WHITEFORD, Md. (WJZ) — A 68-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in Whiteford in Harford County early Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Police said around 6:30 a.m., Kenneth Smithson was crossing Whiteford Road just below the crest of a hill near Quarry Road. Investigators said he was hit by a car travelling over the crest of the hill.

The driver remained on the scene of the crash. Smithson was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.