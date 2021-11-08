Closures expected this week on I-695 near Catonsville, with beltway work continuing through Friday

Catonsville, Md.--12/19/17-- Evening rush hour traffic on I-695 Beltway northbound toward the I-70 interchange. Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun md-hogan-baltimore-transportation Lam Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun file

Construction-related closures are continuing Monday through Friday on Interstate 695 as part of the final tasks on a widening project near Catonsville.

The State Highway Administration have performed construction work on the Baltimore Beltway over the last few months . Crews will also resurface pavement and apply new pavement markings on the ramp from Route 144/Frederick Road and merge area to I-695′s outer loop.

Motorists can expect daytime and overnight closures Monday through Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

Crews will implement an overnight single right lane and shoulder closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the outer loop of I-695 between Edmondson Avenue and Route 372/Wilkens Avenue.

Crews will either implement a single right lane and shoulder closure or a single left lane and shoulder closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The ramp lane from Route 144 to I-695′s outer loop will be open but narrowed., according to the news release.

Crews will implement daytime ramp narrowing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight ramp narrowing from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Additionally, crews will narrow the ramp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

There also may be temporary shoulder closures along I-695′s outer loop as construction equipment and personnel move through the work zone during the day, the news release states.

The work is part of widening of this section of I-695. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes, according to the SHA.