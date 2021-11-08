CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies announce sale dates for 2022 spring training and regular-season games

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
 7 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced their ticket on-sale dates for the upcoming season.

Full-season and partial-season ticket plans are on sale now.

Group sales (25 or more) also are available by calling 215-463-5000 or going to grouptickets@phillies.com .

Most of the Phillies home games Monday through Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in April, May and Sept. will start at 6:45 p.m.

Spring training tickets for the 16 games at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at phillies.com only. All tickets are mobile.

Three-game ticket packs go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at phillies.com only. All tickets are mobile. The Phillies’ Opening Day Pack, Angels Series Pack and Toyota Bryce Harper Bobble Figurine Pack are the fans’ first opportunities to secure tickets to one of the above-mentioned games plus two other games.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at phillies.com only. All tickets are mobile.

The Phillies’ promotional lineup includes Nemours Opening Day, Citizens Phanatic Birthday, Postgame Concerts presented by Jim Beam with artists such as The Avett Brothers and Jake Owen, Xfinity Fireworks Shows and Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

