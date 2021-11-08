Watch CNBC's full interview with Marriott CEO Tony Capuano

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on November 8, 2021, Monday. This year's Thanksgiving Day is going to be the "most expensive one ever", as reported by multiple American media. According to a Wells Fargo report, the cost of turkeys has nearly doubled since 2019. And the latest USDA report shows that the national average price for turkey is considerably higher than that of last year, and even more expensive when compared to the average prices of the previous three years.

