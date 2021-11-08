Letter to the editor about Convention of the States …

During the November 4 Ostrander City Council meeting, the council considered the bids from Sunshine Sanitation and Waste Management to provide solid waste and recycling services for the city. The current contract with Waste Management runs through April 2022. In comparing the bids and prices from Sunshine Sanitation and Waste Management, Wendy Brincks said, “They run neck and neck.” She also explained she had asked if the city could contract with both bidders simultaneously, giving each homeowner the option to choose, but she said the bids were based on exclusive service to Ostrander, so the council would need to select one or the other. After discussion, the council voted to contract with Sunshine, beginning in May 2022.

OSTRANDER, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO