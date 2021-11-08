Letter to the editor about Convention of the States …

Who are these people trying to take control of the Senior Center (Mullis Center)?. – The Grange was taken over by this group of people, with leadership furnished by Mr. Penwell. During the two years of his tenure, the Grange was faced with chaos and arguments and disappeared as a community asset.
Over the course of months, the political world debated a Republican “audit” of the votes in Arizona’s most populous county. While this was widely understood as a fraudulent effort to find new “evidence” that Donald Trump didn’t lose the state, what passed underappreciated was its deeper purpose: to fuel doubts about Joe Biden’s victory simply by virtue of its mere existence.
WASHINGTON – At stake in the federal court battle over Donald Trump's White House documents are thousands of pages of records detailing whom the president met and called Jan. 6 as a mob attacked the Capitol, information that could be crucial to a congressional investigation into that day. Among the...
The AFL-CIO, United Food and Commercial Workers, and Service Employees International unions challenged the Biden administration's business vaccine mandate in federal appeals courts last week. While they support the vaccine and testing requirements, the unions want the mandates to cover as many businesses as possible, not just those with 100...
With one year left until the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are warning voters that Republicans are "too dangerous" to control Congress and are a "threat to the health of democracy." The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Monday issued a memo that slammed House Republicans' "reckless and dangerous vision for...
— The Senate map is coming into sharper focus ahead of the 2022 midterms. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is running for reelection, and there are only three Senate lawmakers who have not shared their political plans. — The race for New York governor is taking shape, with Gov. Kathy Hochul...
A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
DES MOINES, Iowa (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A new law in Iowa is putting businesses in a bad spot when it comes to conflict between federal and state vaccine mandates, reports CNN. Normally in Iowa, a worker cannot collect unemployment if they have been fired. But Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed...
Marc Freedman, the Chamber's vice president of employment policy, told CNBC that businesses should treat the vaccine and testing requirements as in force until a court definitively overturns them. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit halted the requirements pending review on Nov. 6. The court reaffirmed the...
In June, senior White House officials promised that rising inflation was just “transitory.”. In July, President Biden declared that “the virus is on the run.”. And in August, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared “the president continues to believe that it is not inevitable that the Taliban take over” Afghanistan.
At the November 10 school board meeting, Josh Thompson, Matt McMahon, Tom Keefe, Jill Harstad, Katie Priebe and Lanny Isensee were present as well as principals Shane McBroom and Eric Nelson, Superintendent Ed Harris, and Trista O’Connor, business manager. During district patron time, Elizabeth Fuglestad asked the board to reconsider...
The November 8 regular Houston City Council meeting was much quieter in several ways than previous meetings had been. In part, this was due to the installation of 81 baffles which improved the acoustics of the new community center; in part, it was due to the fact that the OHV trail was not on the agenda, nor was it discussed at all! PWD Randy Thesing shared that more baffles were yet to be installed.
During the November 4 Ostrander City Council meeting, the council considered the bids from Sunshine Sanitation and Waste Management to provide solid waste and recycling services for the city. The current contract with Waste Management runs through April 2022. In comparing the bids and prices from Sunshine Sanitation and Waste Management, Wendy Brincks said, “They run neck and neck.” She also explained she had asked if the city could contract with both bidders simultaneously, giving each homeowner the option to choose, but she said the bids were based on exclusive service to Ostrander, so the council would need to select one or the other. After discussion, the council voted to contract with Sunshine, beginning in May 2022.
The Houston County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 9-10:33 a.m. in the historic county courthouse in downtown Caledonia. Commissioners in attendance include Dewey Severson, Eric Johnson, Chairman Bob Burns, Teresa Walter, and Greg Myhre. Others in attendance included Auditor/Treasurer Donna Trehus, Finance Director Carol...
Three broadband providers outlined their proposals at the Fillmore County board’s November 9 meeting. The county has received $4.2 million in American Recovery Act funding. Broadband providers are looking for a portion of this funding to support broadband projects within the county. Much of Fillmore County is still underserved. Corey...
Comments / 0