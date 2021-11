The trend of companies either supporting their employees with remote work options or requiring employees to work remotely due to concerns around COVID has grown exponentially in the past year. According to Forbes, the remote workforce will grow to 26.7 percent or one in every four employees in 2021. Would this immense growth be occurring if it wasn’t for the lifestyle changes that were forced by the Coronavirus pandemic? Perhaps not. But the trend for moving toward more remote workers was building momentum prior to the upheaval in early 2019, and it’s likely that landlords and businesses will see this trend continue to hold and build momentum regardless of regulations or concerns around public health.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO