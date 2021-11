ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. This ETF offers exposure to the global clean energy index, including both U.S. and international stocks in the underlying portfolio. PBD also diversifies across various types of clean energy—such as wind, solar, and hydro—making it an interesting option for those looking to bet on a clean energy boom but unwilling to make a concentrated bet on a specific sub-sector.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO