U.S. consumers’ income and spending expectations reach 8-year high

The Wall Street Journal looks at the Consumer Price Index data for October and finds that prices rose the most here in the Midwest:. The Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t give state-by-state figures, but it does break down the data by subregions and population size classes within regions. The highest inflation took place in the West North Central Region, which includes South Dakota, with prices 7.3% higher in October 2021 than a year ago, and in Midwest locales with population under 2.5 million, which includes South Dakota, with 7.1% year-to-year inflation. The lowest inflation was in big cities of the Northeast, with the monthly-sampled New York metro area seeing inflation of 4.3%.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO