CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. consumers’ income and spending expectations reach 8-year high

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Short-term inflation expectations increased in October and consumers’ expectations for how much money they will earn and spend over the next year rose to the highest level in eight years, according to survey findings released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday. Median expectations for what...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Midwest Has Highest Inflation, Thanks to Covid Recklessness and Price Lull Last Year

The Wall Street Journal looks at the Consumer Price Index data for October and finds that prices rose the most here in the Midwest:. The Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t give state-by-state figures, but it does break down the data by subregions and population size classes within regions. The highest inflation took place in the West North Central Region, which includes South Dakota, with prices 7.3% higher in October 2021 than a year ago, and in Midwest locales with population under 2.5 million, which includes South Dakota, with 7.1% year-to-year inflation. The lowest inflation was in big cities of the Northeast, with the monthly-sampled New York metro area seeing inflation of 4.3%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Household Income#Inflation#Reuters#Fed
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
leedaily.com

U.s. Consumer Sentiment Drops to 10-year Low on Inflation Fears

In early November, U.S. consumer sentiment incredibly broke down due to increasing concerns of Americans about increasing prices and the inflationary effect upon their funds. As per data released on 12th November, the University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index fell to 66.8 from 71.7 in October. The November figure ran down all anticipations in a Bloomberg survey of economists that forecasted a rise to 72.5.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Consumer sentiment hits 10-year low while workers quit jobs in record numbers

Consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in November as inflation climbed to the highest levels since the early 1990s, according to a closely watched gauge. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled to 66.8 for November, according to a preliminary reading Friday. That was the lowest since November 2011 and well below economists' estimates of 72.5. October’s reading was 71.7, meaning that the November level represented a 6.8 percent drop.
BUSINESS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

For the first time ever, mortgage rates plunge as inflation soars

Freddie Mac’s 30-year fixed plunged 11 basis points to 2.98% this week, even as the nation’s inflation rate jumped to 6.2%. When was the last time this happened? Exactly never. Traditionally, mortgage rates move up with inflation, says Richard Green, director of USC’s Lusk Center for Real Estate. “This has...
BUSINESS
deltanews.tv

Personal income growth expected to see largest increase in 40 years

(The Center Square) – Mississippi’s estimated revenues for FY 2023 are $6.49 billion, according to figures presented to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee and adopted this week. The numbers are 0.06%, or $40.8 million, higher than FY 2022 estimates, according to figures presented by state economist Corey Miller. The state’s...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

U.S. inflation hits 30-year high

Last month, prices increased at the fastest pace in more than 30 years as companies struggle with supply chain issues and a labor shortage. Americans are now paying more for homes, food, fuel, medical care and many other goods and services. Anna Werner takes a look.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Economist: Consumers spending 'because they can'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The impact of the pandemic on the nation’s economy will be a key factor in retail sales during the 2021 holiday season, but the National Retail Federation is nonetheless confident in its forecast for record growth, NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said this week. “There are several...
RETAIL
FOX 43

Prices for auto parts climb, as inflation reaches 30-year high

YORK, Pa. — Nationwide, consumer prices are moving at the speed of light, and mechanics say it's heavily affecting the auto industry. A mechanic in York county, Michael Rodenhaber, said he noticed a difference in prices last year. "I used to be able to buy four tires for $800, now...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy