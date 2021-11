It was not the start to the season Kentucky wanted Tuesday night as it fell, 79-71, to Duke in the Champions Classic. Duke freshmen Trevor Keels (25) and Paolo Banchero (22) combined to score 47 points in the win over the Wildcats. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 17 points and 19 rebounds in the loss. Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler was the only other Kentucky player to score in double-figures. He had 16 points and 10 assists but also committed seven turnovers. It certainly was not the cleanest of games for John Calipari's team.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO