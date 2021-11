The moment many of us have waited for is finally arriving. Artists are dusting off their tools and getting their tables ready for Comic-Con Special Edition happening over Thanksgiving weekend. Lots of these artists are eager to get back to their tables on the Exhibit Hall floor, and we’re looking forward to seeing them again, too. Once again, they’re opening commissions, and for the first time in two years, we have the opportunity to pick them up in person.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO