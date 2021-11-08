CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD lands Meta as customer, takes aim at Nvidia with new supercomputing chips

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; PaySafe, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday, while PaySafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing...
STOCKS
Digital Trends

Upcoming Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake chips could take the efficiency fight to AMD

Intel just launched its 12th-gen Alder Lake platform, but there are still several CPUs missing from the lineup. We only have six chips available right now, but we expect Intel to release a steady stream of additional chips over the next year. And a new rumor suggests they could go toe-to-toe with AMD in terms of efficiency.
COMPUTERS
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Stock Reports for Meta, NVIDIA & Toyota

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (. FB. ), NVIDIA Corporation (. NVDA. ), and Toyota Motor Corporation (. TM. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Reuters#Meta Platforms Inc#Intel Corp#Nvidia Corp#Ampere Computing
Fudzilla

AMD doesn't have a chip shortage - claim

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices has been able to skirt most of the problems linked with the global chip supply shortage by forecasting demand years in advance. While this might be surprising for those who have tried to buy an AMD graphics card recently, Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster says that despite a squeeze in supply, AMD has been able to take market share away from rival Intel in both PCs and servers with its latest line of processors.
COMPUTERS
US News and World Report

What Chip Shortage? AMD Books Capacity Years Ahead to Ease Crunches

LISBON (Reuters) - Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices has been able to skirt most of the problems linked with the global chip supply shortage by forecasting demand years in advance, a top executive said on Tuesday. Demand for electronics gadgets from people stuck in homes due to the pandemic has...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Could Be Helped By Meta Platforms Building The Metaverse

NVIDIA was up 2.06% at $263.63 at last check Tuesday afternoon. The stock continues to push higher after breaking out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. After breaking above the $210 price level and retesting it as support, the stock flew higher. This trend may continue as...
MARKETS
notebookcheck.net

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 Arc Alchemist with 448 EUs referenced in recent Mesa commit, could potentially take on AMD Radeon RX 6600 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Intel will be launching its Arc family of GPUs in early 2022. We have so far known that Arc Alchemist will be likely available in two TDP variants — a 175 W - 225 W and a 75 W SKU. Though known for some time, we are now quite sure that there will be a 448-execution unit (EU) offering alongside the 512 and 128 EU variants as well.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Benzinga

AMD Follows In Nvidia's Footsteps And Pushes Higher

AMD closed up 5.3% at $137.50. The stock broke out of what technical traders call a pennant pattern and has been flying higher since. The pennant pattern happens when the price is pinched between narrowing highs and lows and has nowhere left to go, and sees a large move in the same direction as the break of either pattern support or resistance.
STOCKS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Shows Off Instinct MI200 Accelerators for Supercomputers

AMD is expected to formally announce its next-generation EPYC processors with 3D V-cache and Instinct MI200-series accelerators next Monday at a special online event. However, in a bid to provoke some additional interest ahead of the event, it decided to show what it plans to announce already today. In a...
COMPUTERS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AMD Shares Close Up 10% After Company Wins Meta Partnership, Announces New Chips

AMD shares jumped Monday after the company announced it won Meta, formerly known as Facebook, as a chip customer. AMD also revealed a range of new chips during the keynote of the company's Accelerated Data Center Premiere. The company's stock closed up 10%. AMD shares closed up 10% on Monday...
STOCKS
gamepolar.com

God of Warfare PC to Help AMD FSR in Addition to NVIDIA DLSS & Reflex

God of Warfare PC will assist AMD’s FidelityFX Tremendous Decision expertise. The information, first spotted by VideoCardz, comes straight from the official AMD FSR page the place the God of Warfare emblem now sits subsequent to the logos of video games like No Man’s Sky, Ghostrunner, Name of Responsibility: Vanguard, and The Elder Scrolls On-line. Identical to the titles we simply referred to, then, God of Warfare PC will assist each NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. This is not simply excellent news for AMD customers, both, as DLSS is reserved for GeForce RTX homeowners whereas FSR can be utilized by GeForce GTX homeowners, too.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

AMD Soars as Meta Picks Its Data Center Chips for Facebook

Investing.com – Advanced Micro Devices stock (NASDAQ: AMD ) climbed more than 7% Monday on landing a contract with Facebook-parent Meta (NASDAQ: FB ) that would allow the former to put its chips in Facebook’s data centers. The chipmaker held its Accelerated Data Center Premiere event today, when it made...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Nvidia-powered supercomputers advance COVID drug discovery and atomic simulations

Supercomputers built using Nvidia Corp.’s most advanced platforms are leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, helping researchers gain more insights into the nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and creating new artificial intelligence models to accelerate drug discovery. Nvidia revealed today how a team led by Arvind Ramanathan, a computational...
COMPUTERS
WebProNews

Meta Adopts AMD EPYC

AMD has scored another win over Intel, with Meta (formerly Facebook) choosing the EPYC for its data centers. Intel has long had a near-stranglehold on the server and data center market. Even as AMD chipped away at its lead in the desktop market, Intel continued to dominate the server market.
COMPUTERS
financialbuzz.com

AMD Scores Partnership with Meta

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), an American multinational semiconductor company, shares rose over 11% Monday after the company announced that it had gained Meta, formerly known as Facebook, as a chip customer. Additionally, the company disclosed several new chips during its Accelerated Data Center Premiere keynote. The chip giant said that both...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy