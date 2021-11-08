AMD lands Meta as customer, takes aim at Nvidia with new supercomputing chips

God of Warfare PC will assist AMD’s FidelityFX Tremendous Decision expertise. The information, first spotted by VideoCardz, comes straight from the official AMD FSR page the place the God of Warfare emblem now sits subsequent to the logos of video games like No Man’s Sky, Ghostrunner, Name of Responsibility: Vanguard, and The Elder Scrolls On-line. Identical to the titles we simply referred to, then, God of Warfare PC will assist each NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. This is not simply excellent news for AMD customers, both, as DLSS is reserved for GeForce RTX homeowners whereas FSR can be utilized by GeForce GTX homeowners, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO