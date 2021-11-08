New safety measures put in place as Henderson students return to school after attack on principal

Principal Patricia Lampron is continuing to recover from her injuries; the student involved has been arraigned on assault charges.

A police SUV passed the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester on Thursday.

New safety protocols are being put into place at the William W. Henderson Inclusion School as students head back to class this week following a violent attack on the school principal last week.

The school was closed Thursday and Friday last week in the wake of the attack, during which a student allegedly knocked the school principal unconscious during dismissal on Wednesday.

That student has since been arraigned on assault charges.

Other Boston schools have also dealt with violence, including a staffer hitting his head on a locker while trying to help stop two students who were reportedly fighting at the John W. McCormack School last week.

On Monday, students in grades 2-6, as well as those in the transition program, returned to class. The older students – grades 7-12 – are scheduled to head back to class on Tuesday, according to a letter from Boston schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius released on Friday, and posted online by The Boston Globe.

Among the new safety protocols, all staff — along with members of the Boston Police Department — will be outside during arrival and dismissal greeting students, and making sure they’re headed into the building in the morning. There will also be a presence at the Ashmont MBTA station, Cassellius said.

Counseling will be added on site at the school, and the district announced it is working with Playworks in an attempt to bring fun to learning and “structured activities” to foster positivity.

The district is also looking to find ways to more easily communicate with families.

There will also be increased CPR and Crisis Prevention and Intervention, or CPI, training, according to the superintendent, plus increased support for the nursing staff.

Principal Patricia Lampron is continuing to recover, Cassellius said, noting that “[Lampron] is grateful to the whole community for pulling together for our students.” While she recovers, Gene Roundtree, secondary school superintendent, and former head of school at Snowden International, will go to Henderson daily and work with the leadership team there.

“I have full faith and confidence in this Henderson team and know with the right support, we will heal and move forward together stronger,” Cassellius wrote.