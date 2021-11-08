CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

A new labor movement is being born — and we owe it to these TikTokers

Mic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media has a bad reputation for promoting slacktivism — the endless cycle of supposedly radical reposts that add up to all talk and no action. But recently, labor activists and union organizers have been using TikTok in compelling ways to galvanize people when it comes to the labor...

www.mic.com

Comments / 9

mooseplayer
6d ago

its the movement of I'm a terrible worker but I deserve hardworking pay for nothing.

Reply(3)
14
Related
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
ABC13 Houston

Why the John Deere strike is being viewed as harbinger of a new labor market

Members of the United Auto Workers Union are set to vote Tuesday on a tentative agreement that would end the ongoing strike of more than 10,000 John Deere workers. News of the tentative deal, which would give approximately double the wage increase compared the previously rejected offer that kicked off the strike on Oct. 14, comes as unique labor market conditions have resulted in workers wielding new power as the pandemic wanes.
LABOR ISSUES
Money

Amazon Needs Seasonal Workers So Badly It's Offering $3,000 Bonuses

Amid a record-setting labor shortage, chaos in the supply chain and the ongoing pandemic, Amazon is hiring 150,000 people for the holiday season. Unprecedented times apparently call for unprecedented measures: To fill those jobs ASAP, Amazon is offering $3,000 bonuses and paying an average of over $20 an hour. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Marx
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Tiktokers#Deere Co#Cbs#Howlin Mad Social Change#Tiktoks
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Day

Analysis: Why millions of job seekers aren't getting hired

Even as the United States has a near-record number of job openings and companies complain they can't find enough workers, some job seekers remain frustrated that they have not been able to get a job despite filling out dozens of applications daily on popular job sites like ZipRecruiter, Indeed, LinkedIn and Craigslist.
JOBS
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
higherperspectives.com

Man Buys Stranger's Groceries When Overhearing Her Tell Her Daughter They Can't Afford To Eat That Night

A man has recently been getting attention online for his inspiring act. One night, while he was minding his own business, he was confronted with a family in need. He had two options. He could have done the same thing everyone else did in the store and let them figure it out for themselves, or he could be their hero that day and help them out within his means.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

This Iconic Retailer Is Closing All But 6 Stores by the End of 2021

The retail world has been in a state of change for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic affected shopping. In many cases, many shops that were once household names across the U.S. have been shrinking and shifting for nearly a decade as tastes change and more people take their purchases online. Now, one iconic retailer is planning on closing all but six of its remaining stores before the end of the year. Read on to see which beloved big box is nearly bygone.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy