The holidays bring more than just presents, colder weather, and time with friends and family — they also bring an onslaught of desserts. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, it seems that there are sweet treats around every corner, whether it's the pumpkin pie on the dessert table at Thanksgiving or the dizzying number of Christmas cookies you inhale during the month of December. According to a OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans, 56% of people exchange baked goods over the holidays, and — get this — the average survey participant starts having fantasies about their favorite seasonal dessert three weeks before they actually eat it (via New York Post).

21 HOURS AGO