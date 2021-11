Frankie Celenza made his mark in the culinary world with the show "Struggle Meals." During the pandemic, the chef, who got his start cooking for his fellow college students, found his already popular show even more relevant, so much so that, per the L.A. Times, Tastemade is taking the show global. The article points to an episode where Celenza demonstrates just how expensive food is, and what he is able to do with $3, some aluminum foil, and an iron (via Youtube). Celenza's economical savoir faire is pretty amazing to see in action regardless of whether you are on a limited budget or have endless funds. This celebrity chef's skills are definitely life goals!

