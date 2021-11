The Detroit Lions (0-8) are coming off their Week 9 bye feeling rested, charged up and ready to take on Week 10 at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3). Head coach Dan Campbell has spent more time with the offense, bringing new ideas to the field to drive more explosive plays going into tomorrow's game. The players are ready to do what they need to do to be more successful in the red zone. Are the Lions going to start the second half of the season by bringing home their first win? Keep up with these five Steelers storylines heading into Sunday's contest:

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO