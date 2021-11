As the West Virginia football season stumbles toward the finish line, the reverence for the final two opponents may have switched. Then again, who knows who's going to play for Texas and Kansas? And who knows who should be playing for the Mountaineers? Meanwhile, the basketball season is underway, Bob Huggins has adapted and there are a lot of possibilities about who starts and finishes games. We'll know more soon ... and we'll keep an eye on the Big 12's quarterbacks, WVU finances and marketing and a few ideas that might help. All that and more is on the way when you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO