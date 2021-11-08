CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury update on Trevor Lawrence

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury Sunday during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville.

The rookie quarterback went down with the ankle injury late in the second quarter when he was stepped on by Jags left tackle Walker Little, then headed straight to the locker room after being helped off the field by trainers.

Lawrence was replaced at quarterback by C.J. Beathard, though Lawrence later returned to the game at QB. He finished 15-of-26 passing for 118 yards.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Lawrence has a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited in practice this week. Per Rapoport, the X-rays on Lawrence’s ankle came back negative and revealed minimal structural issues.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Ankle Injury#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Clemson Variety Frame
