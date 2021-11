Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is up 3.8% at $229.33 at last check, after Emirates ordered two 777 Freighters to be delivered in April and June 2022. Plus, Saudi Arabian Airlines is in talks with the company for a wide-body jet order, with a decision expected next year. According to Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing Ihssane Mounir, commercial flying has achieved a "strong foothold" after Covid-19 lockdowns.

