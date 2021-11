Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown will be out of action for one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The news comes on the same day that Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Celtics have "engaged in conversations" with the Philadelphia 76ers regarding wantaway power forward Ben Simmons. Charania added that those discussions "have been fluid with no traction as of yet," and any deal "would have to include" Brown going to Philadelphia.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO