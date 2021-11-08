CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Think of your neighbors

I was just watching the local news and the top stories are about the continuing overcrowding in the hospitals in the state due to COVID-19, and...

Independent Record

We all have a duty to protect each other

This newspaper published an article recently which appears to proclaim victory by the county in reaching a 70% partial vaccination level for its inhabitants 12 and older. A self-congratulatory pat on the back leaves a hollow sound when nearly a month ago it was reported that the county had passed the 10,000 mark for COVID-related respiratory illnesses. Over 100 people have died here due to coronavirus. A local public health officer was quoted as saying that the only way to end the pandemic and avoid more cases and deaths is for us all to mask up and get vaccinated.
HELENA, MT
