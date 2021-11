Despite dealing with the Ben Simmons saga, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) have gotten off to a good start and are atop the Eastern Conference. But the Simmons issue lingers. The 25-year-old All-Star wants to be traded. The Sixers want him playing to not only help them win games, but also boost his trade value. Simmons is one of the top 30 players or so in the league, but the team knows all it would get for him at this point are role players.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO