Immigration

No, the US has not resumed processing all asylum seekers

newscentermaine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 8, the United States reopened its borders to international travelers with some exceptions, but the policy change has caused some confusion. Matthew Davies, the executive director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), recently said that the agency has seen an increase in misinformation, including from smugglers, about who...

www.newscentermaine.com

mix929.com

U.S. borders reopen, but not for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico

NOGALES, Mexico (Reuters) – Leo fled his hometown in southern Mexico after his uncle was murdered by gang members and he received death threats. Earlier this year, he, his wife and their two children headed to the U.S.-Mexico border hoping to claim asylum. After months of waiting, he hoped he...
IMMIGRATION
WATE

Advocates: U.S. still turning back asylum-seekers at southern border

"The situation is incredibly uncertain and confusing and it’s very frustrating for people who are seeking asylum and trying to follow what they think is the proper procedure: go to a port of entry and tell the officers that you are fearful. That is how it’s supposed to work, but they’re being turned back.” Hannah Hollandbyrd, Hope Border Institute
EL PASO, TX
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Asylum seekers face job losses amid USCIS delays: lawsuit

(Reuters) - A group of asylum applicants facing the loss of their jobs have filed a lawsuit claiming U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has unlawfully delayed renewing their U.S. work authorizations. Five foreign nationals including a doctor, the manager of a McDonald's and an Apple Inc employee in a proposed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Birmingham Star

UN condemns use of asylum seekers as political pawns

With the crisis on the frontier of Belarus and Poland threatening to significantly deteriorate as hundreds of people sit waiting in no-man's-land, the UN has called for the usage of migrants as ?political pawns? to come to an end. Speaking on Monday at his daily press briefing, the spokesperson for...
IMMIGRATION
arcamax.com

Belarus says alleged US Capitol rioter is seeking asylum

Belarus state TV showcased an interview with an American fugitive wanted by the FBI who it said was seeking asylum over his alleged involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then President Donald Trump. The man identified as Evan Neumann appeared in the report aired late...
PROTESTS
borderreport.com

Haitians top number of asylum-seekers in Mexico, surpassing Hondurans

Haiti has become the leading country of origin for people seeking asylum in Mexico this year, surpassing Honduras which had recently led migration figures. The number of annual refugee requests from Haiti has climbed to almost 38,000, with the rate increasing after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July and a magnitude-7.2 earthquake that struck the country’s southwest in mid-August.
IMMIGRATION
