In March, the Waynesboro Little Giants won their first game since 2017, snapping a 24-game losing streak which was the third the third-longest in the state at the time. Fast forward to Friday, Waynesboro’s defense held the team’s playoffs hopes in their hands on the final play of the game. Broadway quarterback Landon Stuhlmiller had just scrambled for a 26-yard touchdown as time expired, and the Gobblers were just a two-point conversion away from sending a game they once trailed by 14 into overtime.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO